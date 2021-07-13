SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF OTSE...

SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF OTSEGO LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff against CHAD J. HUBIAK, Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on May 26, 2021. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Otsego County Courthouse, 193 Main Street, Cooperstown, N.Y. on the 16th day of August, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. premises described as follows: All that tract or parcel of land situate and being in the Town of Springfield, County of Otsego and State of New York. Said premises known as 2620 County Highway 26, Richfield Springs, N.Y. 13439. (Section: 39.00, Block: 3, Lot: 5.02). Approximate amount of lien $ 10,689.23 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale. Index No. EF2019-1018. Kelley M. Eckmair, Esq., Referee. Stern&Eisenberg, PC Attorney(s) for Plaintiff Woodbridge Corporate Plaza 485 B Route 1 South - Suite 330 Iselin, NJ 08830 (732) 582-6344 During the COVID-19 health emergency, Bidders are required to comply with all governmental health requirements in effect at the time of the sale including but not limited to wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing (at least 6-feet apart) during the auction, while tendering deposit and at any subsequent closing. Should a bidder fail to comply, the Referee may refuse to accept any bid, cancel the closing and hold the bidder in default. Bidders are also required to comply with the Foreclosure Auction Rules and COVID-19 Health Emergency Rules issued by the Supreme Court of this County in addition to the conditions set forth in the Terms of Sale.