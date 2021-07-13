Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

CBS13’s Dave Eid Lost His Amazing Wife Lisa After a 7 Year Battle With Cancer

By Lori Voornas
Posted by 
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lisa DeBlois Eid was a remarkable woman whose life was cut too short. WGME CBS13 did an incredible tribute to Lisa mentioning that Dave Eid hasn't been on television for a few weeks. He had been caring for Lisa, who for seven years battled Stage-4 non-smokers lung cancer. She lost her battle this past weekend. But she fought hard, becoming an outspoken advocate for research and treatment. Even taking her fight to Washington, D.C. to talk to members of Congress.

wcyy.com

Comments / 0

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cbs13#Wgme#Stage 4 Non#Congress#Androscoggin Hospice#County Health Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Cancer1029thebuzz.com

Mark Hoppus Of Blink-182 Reveals He’s Battling The Same Cancer His Mother Beat

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus says that his cancer is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same his mother had, and she beat it. He said she also beat breast cancer… twice. Last month, Hoppus announced that he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment and now says that his cancer “isn't bone-related, it's blood-related.”. In...
TV Showscartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent: Ray Singleton’s audition, wife’s cancer battle, & Ellen

Tonight on America’s Got Talent you’re going to have a chance to see a powerful singer in Ray Singleton. Meanwhile, you’ll learn a little bit about his past. If you are an avid viewer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, there’s a chance that you’ve seen Ray and his wife Roslyn before. Their story was documented previously on the daytime hit, as he serenaded her prior to her getting her second surgery on a brain tumor. That performance went viral, and the two eventually made an in-person appearance alongside the host.
SoccerAceShowbiz

Paul Mariner Lost Battle With Brain Cancer at 68

The former England soccer star, who helped Ipswich Town win the F.A. Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981, passed away on July 9, his family has confirmed in a released statement. AceShowbiz - Former England soccer star Paul Mariner has died at age 68. Mariner lost his...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nancy Davidson dies after battle with cancer

MILWAUKEE - Nancy Davidson, known by many as the "first lady of motorcycling," has died after a long-term battle with cancer. She was 89 years old. Nancy was a Milwaukee native. She has always been by the side of her husband, Willie G. Davidson, the grandson of one of the four founding fathers of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Sylvester Stallone's Eldest Son Sage Died 9 Years Ago – inside His Life and Early Death

Sage, the eldest son of Sylvester Stallone, acted in a few movies with his father while he was growing up. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 36 in 2012. Born in Los Angeles, California, Sage was the first child of Sylvester and Sasha Czack. In 1993, he graduated from Montclair College Preparatory School in Van Nuys, California. He then studied filmmaking at the North Carolina School of the Arts from 1994 to 1995.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

John Amos Married His First Wife Noel J Mickelson Amid Interracial Marriage Ban and Fathered 2 Children — Inside Their Touching Story

John Amos and Noel J Mickelson got married at the time interracial marriages were banned. They went on to welcome two lovely kids — get acquainted with their romantic story. John Amos's acting prowess is widely recognized across the country, and for a good reason; he has an extensive list of credits under his belt, including for his performances on franchises such as "Good Times," "Roots," and "Coming to America."
Billings, MTKULR8

Billings woman has baby using donated uterus

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman had a baby in May with help from a donated uterus. Chelsea Jovanovich was born without a fully-formed uterus. She has known since she was 15 years old that she couldn't have a baby. "It didn't get really hard until I got into my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy