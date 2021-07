With the recent COVID-19 upsurge, is pandemic travel more dangerous, particularly for those not fully vaccinated against the deadly virus?. Some Americans seem to celebrate the death of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20,000 new cases daily and more than 300 dying of the virus each day in the US, make it clear that the pandemic continues. And, the pandemic is surging. While those statistics are better than the dark days of mid-winter, the current upsurge in cases and deaths alarms travelers. They all tell the same story. To travel safely, vaccinations, wise destination choices, and face masks are essential for safer pandemic travel.