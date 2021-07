Fires of unprecedented size and intensity are raging across the western U.S., forming what looks like a ring of fire in the Rocky Mountains stretching from Mexico to Canada on the current map displayed on the federal wildfire website (inciweb.nwcg.gov). According to figures reported on Monday, July 26, by the National Interagency Fire Center, a total of 86 large fires currently burning have torched about 1.5 million acres in 12 states.