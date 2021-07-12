Rodney Carrington Personal Property Estate Sale is Announced by Estate Sales by Allen
Good news for Rodney Carrington fans is that he selected Estate Sales by Allen to sell all the contents of his 7,526-square-foot south Tulsa mansion. This three-day event scheduled in mid-July celebrates this multi-talented stand-up comedian, actor, country music artist, author and screenwriter’s lifestyle and career as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.gtrnews.com
