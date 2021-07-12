Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Rodney Carrington Personal Property Estate Sale is Announced by Estate Sales by Allen

gtrnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for Rodney Carrington fans is that he selected Estate Sales by Allen to sell all the contents of his 7,526-square-foot south Tulsa mansion. This three-day event scheduled in mid-July celebrates this multi-talented stand-up comedian, actor, country music artist, author and screenwriter’s lifestyle and career as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

gtrnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Allen, OK
Tulsa, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Carrington
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Property#Cowboy Hats#Targeted Advertising#Abc#Isa#Estatesalesbyallen Com#The Estate Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy