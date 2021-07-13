Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Strategies for Underdogs: How Alibaba’s Taobao Beat eBay in China

hbs.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2007, Alibaba’s Taobao became China’s leading consumer e-commerce marketplace, displacing the once dominant eBay. How did underdog Taobao do it? And will it be able to find a way to monetize its marketplace and ensure future success? Professor Felix Oberholzer-Gee discusses his case, “Alibaba’s Taobao,” and related strategy lessons from his new book, Better, Simpler Strategy: A Value-Based Guide to Exceptional Performance.

hbswk.hbs.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taobao#Market Environment#Smithsonian#Netmarket#Sting#Retailer Com#Digital#Hbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Tesla
Related
Economywmleader.com

China Crackdown Makes Hong Kong Index World’s Biggest Tech Loser

(Bloomberg) — An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the last 12 months. The gauge, which marks its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59% at its February peak but has since seen more than $551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), are trading lower as investors weigh reports the U.S.-China relationship is in a "stalemate" following a meeting between officials from the two countries. Chinese stocks are also under pressure amid regulations introduced by the Chinese government regarding for-profit education companies,...
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

China Commands Tech Giants To Resolve Anticompetitive, Security Matters: WSJ

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology directed the domestic internet giants to fix certain anticompetitive practices and data security threats, the Wall Street Journal reports. The telecommunication and industry policies watchdog proposed a new six-month rectification program to rectify multiple industry issues. The issues included malicious blocking of website...
StocksBenzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Alibaba

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Trading Alibaba and JD.com as China Cracks Down on Tech

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report and JD.com (JD) - Get Report both were under pressure Monday as China continues its crackdown on tech. Alibaba was hitting new 52-week lows, while JD.com was nearing new 2021 lows. Others, like TAL Education (TAL) - Get Report, were getting hit hard too amid China’s potential actions.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Alibaba Stock Just Fell 4%

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) dropped 4% as of 10 a.m. EDT Monday, and given the headlines coming out of China last week regarding how the government is cracking down on tech companies left and right, this is not too surprising. But as it turns out, Alibaba shareholders in particular have something even more specific to worry about: the digital yuan.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets As Elon Musk Company Posts Record Profit; Alibaba, Apple, AMD, AMC Other Top Trends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has joined Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) remained the most-discussed stock on the...
EconomyRegister Citizen

Harness the E-commerce Boom with This Shopify Course

Shopify has completely changed the world of e-commerce, making it easier for anybody to open up an online store. Whether you're an established brick-and-mortar brand or you have a compelling new product idea, Shopify allows you to build an online store and seamlessly manage your entire online selling business with one platform. The average Shopify store makes $87 per customer, proving its viability for just about everyone, not just the top 10 percent of sellers.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Monday: NanoVibronix, Alibaba, Lumen, Hasbro

Stock futures declined Monday as Wall Street readied for a big week of earnings from the likes of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Tesla, (TSLA) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and a policy update from the Federal Reserve.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Meituan Dives 15% After China Issues Food Platform Curbs - Bloomberg

(July 26): Meituan plummeted 15%, its worst on record, after China issued regulations to tighten oversight of the country’s massive food delivery sector, Bloomberg had reported. The government posted a notice Monday asking meal delivery operators to respect the rights of delivery staff. Online food platforms must ensure that delivery...
New York City, NYkfgo.com

Urban legend: Why Alibaba’s John Caplan is bullish on cities

NEW YORK (Reuters) – When it comes to cities in a global pandemic, reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated, according to John Caplan. As president of North America and Europe and global chief marketing officer for B2B e-commerce marketplace giant Alibaba.com, the born-and-bred New Yorker has a better feel than most for how the world’s urban centers are faring.
StocksInvestorPlace

Now’s the Time to Nab Deeply Undervalued Alibaba Stock

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is a $574 billion market cap Chinese e-commerce company, and the largest one in China. But recently it is facing more competition and other headwinds in China. Nevertheless, Alibaba still produces large profits and free cash flow. As a result, BABA stock is still worth over 43% of today’s price, as I argued in my last article on May 26.
MarketsForbes

Alibaba: Buying Growth To Keep The China Dream Alive

Alibaba’s recent results give us the uncomfortable feeling that Chinese e-commerce might not actually be growing. In the public mind, Alibaba represents the blue-sky future of e-commerce in China. That sky turns out to be grayish. The FY2021 annual report will not come out until mid-August, but the Q4 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy