Competition vital for continued public EV charging innovation

Part of the reason that some people don't want to embrace electric cars is that they find EVs to be inconvenient. You have long charging times and few chargers. One way to make things a little easier is to find a way of wirelessly charging your EV, which many manufacturers have figured out. For BMW, that means a pad on the floor of your home garage, but the real innovation that many are trying to get right and one that we've been told of many times before is wireless charging on the go. Kia has been working on this since 2018, and Jaguar is trialing the tech with electric taxis, but now the Indiana Department of Transport (INDOT) has announced its plans to build a wireless charging network.