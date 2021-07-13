Competition vital for continued public EV charging innovation
Most internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles can be refuelled in just a few minutes. However, recharging an electric vehicle (EV) could mean a wait of anywhere between 20 minutes to several hours for a full battery. Though developments in fast-charging tech and battery swapping could change this dynamic, the challenge of improving opportunity charging is becoming a key priority in the automotive industry.www.automotiveworld.com
