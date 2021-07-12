Whitefish Woman to Represent Team USA at the Olympics

I won't lie - I really didn't think we would actually see the Olympics be held this summer! When they weren't able to hold the 2020 Summer Olympics because of the pandemic - I figured pushing the games to this summer would just be the first step in eventually throwing in the towel. Even as recently as last week there's been hurdles to overcome.....and I don't mean the actual hurdles that runners compete in. I'm talking about the latest obstacle in the plan to still hold the event - announcing that fans won't be allowed to attend the games because of a state of emergency being declared in Japan due to COVID-19.