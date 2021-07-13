Cancel
Hunterdon County, NJ

Franklin Youth Center Service Provider Spotlight series continues with Raritan Valley Community College

franklintwpnj.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaritan Valley Community College has been serving as an academic and cultural center for Somerset and Hunterdon County residents for over 50 years. The College has been nationally recognized for its service to the community, environmental stewardship, and commitment to diversity. It is home to a Planetarium, Science Education Institute, and an Honors College for high achieving students. The College offers more than 90 associate degrees and certificates, as well as career training, small business assistance through the Small Business Development Center, and professional development courses. RVCC is located in Branchburg, NJ.

www.franklintwpnj.org

