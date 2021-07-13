Cancel
Athens, GA

Athens Creative Theatre Holds Auditions for Camelot

Athens Creative Theatre will be holding auditions for Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot on Monday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 10 at Quinn Hall at Memorial Park. Camelot follows the story of an idealistic young King Arthur with hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity. His ideals, however are tested when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.

