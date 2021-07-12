Cancel
Georgian media rally amid government's illiberal turn

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the death of a cameraman who was attacked in anti-media and anti-LGBTQ+ pogroms, dozens of Georgian media outlets and thousands of supporters gathered in protest, blaming the government for condoning the violence. The unprecedented July 11 rally brought together virtually every Georgian television network, even traditionally pro-government channels. "I...

