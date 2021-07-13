Cancel
New Orleans, LA

The Ranch: St. Bernard Parish’s First Movie Studio

whereyat.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no accident that the founder of the 219,000 square foot film production behemoth known as The Ranch was working as a film location manager when the idea of developing one of the largest, most farsighted production facilities in the New Orleans Metro Area came to him. When first laid eyes on what would become The Ranch, it was nothing more than a derelict eyesore in the heart of St. Bernard Parish, another property casualty of Hurricane Katrina.

