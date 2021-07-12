Free Jordan Davis Concert July 21st

HAMPSTEAD — The popular duo of Gilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly has become the next must-see act from New England to Nashville. They will return to Hampstead, at Meetinghouse Park on Tues., July 27 at 6:00 p.m. The two singers stand out as today’s best crossover country music performers. Their songs bridge the gap between traditional and new country. Martin and Kelly made their mark with highly-acclaimed original music and have been winning over audiences every time they perform. In recent years they have been featured as support acts for Brad Paisley, The Band Perry, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, and Sara Evans. Don’t miss out on a chance to become among those music lovers who are discovering this young talented duo. The free concert is sponsored by Hampstead Cable Television. Moo’s famous homemade ice cream will be on the scene once again. Concert-goers are invited to make donations for Rescue Pups – an all-volunteer organization that rescues dogs and has them trained to become Comfort Dogs for military and first responders who are living with post-traumatic stress and anxiety.