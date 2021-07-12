Free Jordan Davis Concert July 21st

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Summer Fest is almost here! And what’s a community festival without a parade? Lineup starts at 9:30 a.m., at Cottonwood City Park, with the parade to begin on Main Street at 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 31. Hurry if you want to enter because Thursday, July 29 is the deadline. Download an entry form from the Facebook Cottonwood Summer Fest page and take it to Coyotes One Stop, the old Mini-Village right next to Rodonna’s Country Haus Restaurant. I imagine one could also email the information to Tabitha Key at bntkey@yahoo.com. Families, businesses, organizations, interesting vehicles, costumed kids with or without animals, you name it, are welcome to enter, whether on floats, walking or riding something. All festival events are outlined on the Summer Fest Facebook page.
Comments / 0