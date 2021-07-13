Bar Louie Launches Cocktails For A Cause to Benefit Meals on Wheels
Due to Covid-19, it has become difficult to connect with older adults in our communities. Bar Louie is eager to launch its newest Cocktails For A Cause partnership with Meals on Wheels America (MOWA), a national organization dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger in more than 5,000 communities across the country. Benefitting MOWA, this initiative will not only assist in delivering meals but also in sharing memorable experiences with our senior neighbors.www.fsrmagazine.com
