Bar Louie Launches Cocktails For A Cause to Benefit Meals on Wheels

When Marianne Clare arrived to deliver meals to a woman she hadn’t seen in almost 15 months, she didn’t exactly expect the greeting she received. “You been shot?” the woman asked her. Of course Clare was a bit puzzled, until the woman repeated herself, this time gesturing with her finger pointing at her arm like a syringe. Clare replied, “Yes, two times,” to which the woman said, “Me too! Good, I can hug you now.”