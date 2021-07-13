Analemma 2018 Blanco White (Columbia Gorge (OR))

This is principally made with the Galician Godello grape, here blended with 15% of the more familiar Albariño. There's a funky fungal undercurrent to the more standard flavors of a crisp white wine; it's a white wine with a strong umami note. Unusual hints of roasted peanuts come into the mix, and as the wine plays out through the finish the expressive flavors of these biodynamic grapes seem to expand and lengthen, with floral highlights. Paul Gregutt.