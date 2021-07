Senate Democrats have promised that both the $579 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and $3.5 trillion budget blueprint they are advancing this week will be “fully paid-for.” While there’s a case for borrowing to finance the most pro-growth infrastructure investments when interest rates are low, lawmakers’ commitment to fiscal discipline is reassuring at a time when the national debt is at record levels and inflation concerns are heating up. But signs are emerging that lawmakers will struggle to keep that promise as they flesh out the details. The upcoming budget resolution is an important opportunity to begin developing clearer financing plans and safeguards to uphold the agreements.