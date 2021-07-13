Cancel
Margot Robbie taking a break from Harley Quinn role

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargot Robbie is taking a break from playing Harley Quinn. The 31-year-old actress has played the villain in three DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies in the past five years and confirmed that she intends to rest the character after working on 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad' in recent years.

Margot Robbie
