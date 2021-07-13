Cancel
Emmy Nominations 2021: What to Watch For

By JOHN KOBLIN
Seattle Times
 14 days ago

The streaming services have already made their mark at the Emmy Awards — last year Netflix set a record for the most nominations. But following a year in which the pandemic forced many Americans to increasingly turn to on-demand streaming video for entertainment, the Television Academy is poised to reward streaming services in a big way when nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards are announced at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday. The ceremony will be on Sept. 19 on CBS, and also available on the Paramount+ streaming service.

TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

30 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

It's never fun for fans when the decision is made to pull the plug on a beloved TV show, and although Netflix regularly delivers with its amazing content, we wouldn't be surprised if almost everyone who uses it has had their favourite show cancelled at some point or another. From period dramas to underappreciated animations, here are the shows Netflix should absolutely bring back…
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
Los Angeles, CAVanity Fair

How to Livestream the 2021 Emmy Nominations

This year’s Emmy nominations are upon us—a declaration from the TV Academy about which shows have risen to the top of a never-ending stream of content. Nominations offer fans an opportunity to commend voters for acknowledging the gems—and critique them for snubbing a favorite watch. The 2021 Emmys will be...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco React With Glee Over First Emmy Nomination Ever

Kaley Cuoco was a familiar face on network television for well over a decade thanks to her popular role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but the Big Bang leading lady somehow never received an Emmy nomination during her 12 years on the show. Now, thanks to The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, Cuoco received her first-ever Emmy nomination, and her gleeful reaction is a delight to behold.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dr. Death,’ ‘A Quiet Place, Part II, ‘Space Jam’ sequel and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “The White Lotus” (TV-MA), a new limited-series comedy set at a luxury resort in Hawaii, uses the collision of privileged characters and working-class employees to navigate issues of race, sex, class and identity swirling through contemporary American culture. It’s a sharp but compassionate social satire from creator Mike White. New episodes arrive each Sunday. (HBO Max)
Moviesarcamax.com

Wait, 'Hamilton' is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Sole Aussie receives Emmy nomination

The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is the sole Australian nominee in this year's Emmy awards for the U.S. television industry in a list almost completely dominated by The Crown and The Mandalorian. The two series racked up 24 nominations each when the lineup was announced on Tuesday, reinforcing the...
TV Seriesmyblono.com

The Crown and The Mandalorian lead nominations for EMMYS

HBO/HBO Max collected the most nominations in today’s announcement with 130, followed by Netflix with 129. Disney+ landed 71 and NBC had 46. The Crown and The Mandalorian gained the most nominations overall with 24 each. WandaVision scored 23, The Handmaid’s Tale 21, and Ted Lasso 20. Lovecraft Country. The Queen’s Gambit, and Mare Easttown were other notable big nominees.
TV & Videoswksu.org

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Revealed On Tuesday

The 2021 Emmy nominations are revealed this morning and will reflect a strange year for television. The pandemic, of course, forced many shows to delay or suspend production, even as people staying home gave them more time to watch. Glen Weldon, co-host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, is with us. Glen, good morning.
Entertainmentcalarts.edu

CalArtians Nominated for 73rd Emmy Awards

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were unveiled this morning, via livestream on the Emmys’ website. The announcement was made by actor and CalArts Theater faculty Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones. As in previous years, CalArtians are well-represented in numerous categories, including Acting, Lighting Design, Sound Editing, Production Design, and Animation.
TV ShowsPosted by
GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in August 2021: All the new movies and shows

It's safe to say that Netflix has a jam-packed slate ahead for August, from must-see movies to binge-worthy TV shows. There are plenty of new Netflix Originals coming our way, for starters – Vivo, a family animation from Lin-Manuel Miranda, is kicking things off this month, and it's followed by highly anticipated teen movies like The Kissing Booth 3 and He's All That.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

As we say goodbye to July and usher in August, it’ll be a huge week when it comes to what’s new on streaming. All the major platforms are serving up a ton of great fresh content over the next seven days. Whatever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video you’re subscribed to, there’s enough to keep you glued to the couch all week long, including must-see original titles and classic just-licensed content.
Chicago, ILcolum.edu

Columbia Celebrates 2021 Emmy Nominations

More than 20 Columbia College Chicago alumni have been recognized with 2021 Emmy nominations in 17 categories. Columbia College Chicago is pleased so announce more than 20 alumni have been recognized 2021 Emmy Award nominations. Please join us in congratulating the following #ColumAlums. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Hardin County, KYNews Enterprise

YouTube show earns Emmy nomination

A show on YouTube with local ties recently was nominated for a Daytime Emmy. The show is called “I Like to Make Stuff” and was featured in the fiction and lifestyle ceremony Sunday night. It was nominated in the Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program category. The category winner was PBS’s long running series “This Old House.”

