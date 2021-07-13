Emmy Nominations 2021: What to Watch For
The streaming services have already made their mark at the Emmy Awards — last year Netflix set a record for the most nominations. But following a year in which the pandemic forced many Americans to increasingly turn to on-demand streaming video for entertainment, the Television Academy is poised to reward streaming services in a big way when nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards are announced at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday. The ceremony will be on Sept. 19 on CBS, and also available on the Paramount+ streaming service.www.seattletimes.com
