2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Rockets Are 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Pistons' No. 1 Pick

It would seem that the Pistons are going to be on the clock when it comes to the NBA draft. They are widely expected to choose Cade Cunningham with their pick, who is number one overall. That being said, the Pistons manager Troy Weaver has stated that he is weighing up all of the options and that he is looking into ways to try and transform stars through the way that they play. So that brings up the question; what would it look like if the Pistons did trade? Find out here.