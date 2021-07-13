2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Rockets Are 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Pistons' No. 1 Pick

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets have reportedly been "aggressive" in attempting to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from the Detroit Pistons. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Rockets are determined to move up one spot, ostensibly to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. The Pistons have explored the possibility of trading back and may not be 100 percent sold on Cunningham being their favorite player in the draft, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

NBABleacher Report

5 Trade Packages to Land Cade Cunningham, No. 1 Pick from Detroit Pistons

Although there's a consensus No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft with Oklahoma State guard/forward Cade Cunningham, a trade out of the top spot doesn't seem to be entirely off the table. This speaks to the Detroit Pistons' willingness to cover all their bases and the amount of potential elite...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Pistons make right choice, movement in top-10

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29 at 8 PM ET. With under a week until the festivities, nothing is set. Several teams have already been involved in trade rumors, from Detroit at No. 1 to the Sixers at 28. With a Bradley Beal trade potentially imminent, and a lot of lottery teams hungry to improve, the days ahead could be even more unpredictable than usual.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 4 questions heading into the NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons are just over a week away from their most important NBA Draft in years and there are still some key questions lingering. The Pistons are finally starting to turn things around after drafting two All-Rookie players in Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart and adding quality veteran Jerami Grant, who thinks the Pistons are ready to “do something big.”
NBAthegamehaus.com

Could the Pistons Make a Trade for their Upcoming Draft Picks?

It would seem that the Pistons are going to be on the clock when it comes to the NBA draft. They are widely expected to choose Cade Cunningham with their pick, who is number one overall. That being said, the Pistons manager Troy Weaver has stated that he is weighing up all of the options and that he is looking into ways to try and transform stars through the way that they play. So that brings up the question; what would it look like if the Pistons did trade? Find out here.
NBAThe Ringer

Who the Rockets Take at No. 2 Could Dictate the 2021 NBA Draft

With the draft less than two weeks away, NBA gossip is getting louder, particularly when it comes to the top half of the lottery. Let’s start with the first pick. This week there were reports that the Rockets, who hold the no. 2 pick, may want to trade up to no. 1, currently held by the Detroit Pistons. Houston would love to select Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 playmaker from Oklahoma State. But league sources have emphasized in recent days that it’s highly likely the Pistons will just stay put and take Cunningham.
NBA247Sports

Report: Detroit Pistons working out four targets before NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons hold the magic ticket in the 2021 NBA Draft, as they have the first overall pick this year and have their choice at which young, talented star they want to add to their roster. Most believe they know who the Pistons will take with the first pick this year but it appears they have not yet finalized between four options on the board.
NBAdetroitjockcity.com

Detroit Pistons: Don’t buy into the pre-draft trade rumors

Don’t buy into the rumors stating that the Detroit Pistons love Jalen Green and may trade down in the 2021 NBA Draft. I can’t say that I am surprised by the rumors, it’s the offseason, and many of us (myself included) are searching for something to talk about. As you know, rumors are rumors, and some hold more merit than others. It just takes one verified source with a tidbit of information to start a rumor.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: No. 1 pick frontrunner Cade Cunningham meeting with Pistons

James Edwards III: Sure everyone has seen the photos by now lol but Cade Cunningham is in Detroit and met with the Pistons, per sources. https://twitter.com/NicolasHenkel/status/1417265024125517824. 5 days ago – via Twitter SalmanAliNBA. Salman Ali: More @chadfordinsider: "[The Rockets have] dangled Eric Gordon and one of their late first round...
NBAClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Pistons: 1 week from NBA Draft, all signs point to Cade

We’re just one week from the NBA Draft, and there’s little mystery about what the Pistons will be doing -- but what about the other three picks the team owns?. Hey, Pistons fans! Welcome back to another Pivot newsletter. The NBA Finals are done and we’re officially in draft season. Congrats to the Milwaukee Bucks, who the Pistons once had a lead on at halftime of a playoff game a few years ago, on winning their first NBA title in 50 years.

