New York City, NY

Oil prices slip as traders assess risks

 16 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices came under pressure on Monday as traders remained cautious over multiple uncertainties. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 46 cents to settle at 74.10 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 39 cents to close at 75.16 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

