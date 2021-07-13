Cancel
Combat Sports

Alex Tirapelle named Associate Head Coach of American University Wrestling

 14 days ago

WASHINGTON - Alex Tirapelle has made the move from Stanford to American with head wrestling coach Jason Borrelli, and joins Borrelli's staff as associate head coach for the program. Tirapelle has past experience in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) as a three-year head coach at Penn from 2014-17. "AU Wrestling has added one of the best coaches in the sport to our staff," said Borrelli. "I am so thrilled to welcome Alex, Amy and their three young children to the AU Wrestling family. Alex leads with integrity, he has a keen eye for identifying talent, his wrestling IQ is through the roof and he is a tireless worker. All of these qualities have allowed him to maximize the potential of the student-athletes that he has coached, and his track record speaks for itself. As we work to take AU Wrestling to greater heights there is no person I would rather work alongside, and I am eager to get Alex grounded in the DMV."

