Martin Mao on Observability, focusing on Alerting, Triage, & RCA

I suspect this may be a Windows 10 issue rather than VMWare, but thought I would ask here in case anyone has encountered the same problem ... I've been using VMWare Workstation Player on my Windows 10 pro desktop PC for over a year with no problem. There have been no recent changes other than the usual Windows updates. I use Putty to connect to my VMs. Suddenly I find that Putty can't connect, the connection just times out. This affects multiple VMs. The VMs can't ping each other, which they can normally do, but they can ping Internet addresses. I reboot my PC and the problem has gone, my network is back to normal. The next time I start the PC the issue is back, another reboot, and all is fine again.