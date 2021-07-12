UW Athletics Hall of Fame to induct Class of 2020-21

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC Senior Vice President of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Craig Waibel has been named to the 2021 class for the Husky Hall of Fame, the University of Washington announced today. A four-year letterman and two-year captain at UW from 1994-1998, Waibel becomes the first Washington men’s soccer player inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame. The Spokane native returned to Montlake as an assistant coach in 2012-2013 following a 12-year playing career with four MLS Cup titles. Prior to joining Sounders FC’s front office in April, he had a four-year stint as Real Salt Lake’s General Manager with three postseason appearances. Waibel and his fellow 2021 inductees are set to officially join the Husky Hall of Fame around the 2021 Homecoming game vs. UCLA on October 16, with official ceremonies scheduled for the following day, October 17. More information can be found via the University of Washington's full announcement.