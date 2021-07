LARAMIE -- In May, former Cowgirl women’s basketball student-athlete Taylor Rusk graduated with her degree in Nursing. GoWyo.com caught up with Rusk, who finished her UW career ranked 20th in program history in scoring with 1,142 points, 10th with 329 assists, seventh with 184 made 3-pointers, was tied for second all-time with 128 career games played, 19th in steals with 116, 18th with 436 made field goals and was just the fifth Cowgirl in program history with both 1,000 career points and 300 career assists.