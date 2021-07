Believe it or not it happened in real life to three women from Idaho. Their story has brought them to Wyoming. “Bekah King, Abi Roberts, and Morgan Tabor have a lot in common. They describe themselves as free spirited adventurers and fearless risk takers, all obsessed with music and the movie “Megamind.” They say they also unknowingly had the same boyfriend at the same time. Following their discovery, rather than succumbing to their sadness the three young women said they dumped him, saved up money, purchased a school bus and spent over two months renovating it. On June 25, the trio took their 30-year-old bus — which they renamed the BAM bus after their initials — on a road trip across the Western United States and into the next chapter of their lives.” (CNN)