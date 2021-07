Utz Brands announced a series of appointments to its C-suite, including the appointment of a COO, a new position at the company, a CFO and a chief people officer. Cary Devore, who has been Utz's CFO since 2019, will take over as COO, with Ajay Kataria to replace him as the company's next CFO. Kataria is now Utz's executive vice president of finance and accounting. Utz also announced Jim Sponaugle, currently the senior vice president of human resources and personnel development, will become EVP and chief people officer. The executives will take on their new roles Oct. 4.