North Carolina Is Moving Forward with Climate Regulations

Governor Newsom has expanded his emergency drought declaration, which directs the State Water Board to take action to conserve water and expedite voluntary water transfers, from 41 to 50 counties. The Governor also called on all Californians to voluntarily reduce water use by 15 percent. While the calls to conserve are not mandatory, we still need to act urgently. Most major reservoirs in the state are well below historic averages and no one knows how long this current dry period will last. We shouldn't wait until our rivers and reservoirs run dry before we start to conserve, we need to save every drop possible now so it will be available to us later.