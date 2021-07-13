North Carolina Is Moving Forward with Climate Regulations
The Environmental Management Commission (EMC) recently approved a petition from CleanAIRE NC and the NC Coastal Federation (represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center) to have North Carolina begin rulemaking to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). NRDC and many other groups fighting to address climate change support this critical step. More than a decade after several other Eastern states launched RGGI to tackle climate pollution, it is clear that it has been a highly effective and important policy. But what does the EMC vote mean for North Carolina?www.nrdc.org
