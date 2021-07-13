Cancel
Engineering

New study provides a solution for engineering cellular materials

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoading video... VIDEO: Lattice buckling: Hexagonal lattice under compressive force view more Credit: Micah Arago. A new study by a Swansea University academic has announced a new mathematical formula that will help engineers assess the point at which cellular materials, which are used a wide range of applications ranging from aerospace to the construction industry, will bend and buckle.

