Babson College Names New Franchise Institute after Edible Founder Tariq Farid

Aisha Chottani is a former McKinsey consultant turned thriving entrepreneur. After a stint at Harvard Business School, and amidst a pandemic, Chottani founded her company Moment, a natural botanical and adaptogen beverage that aims to bottle the feeling of meditation in a can. Chottani is a heart-driven leader on a mission to help people more easily achieve mindfulness. At no additional cost to consumers, Moment provides content and interactive programming to help people meditate more, gain mindfulness, and ultimately, improve their overall wellness. Moment also donates 1 percent of revenue to help at-risk youth. We had an opportunity to speak with Chottani as she was preparing to celebrate Moment’s one-year anniversary.