Babson College Names New Franchise Institute after Edible Founder Tariq Farid
Babson College today announced the creation of the Tariq Farid Franchise Institute, a learning hub designed to advance learners’ understanding of franchising and empower the next generation of franchisees and franchisors. The Institute is made possible by a gift from Tariq Farid P’15, founder and CEO of Edible Arrangements, and family. Farid’s daughter, Somia Farid Silber, a 2015 Babson graduate, now serves as the Vice President of Ecommerce at Edible Arrangements.www.qsrmagazine.com
Comments / 0