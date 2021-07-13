Long John Silver's Chooses Interface Security Systems to Enhance Network Connectivity

Cancel
Long John Silver’s, the largest quick-service seafood restaurant chain in the United States, has chosen Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, to enhance network connectivity across 430 of its restaurants. To build this “network of the future,” Long John Silver’s implemented Interface’s fully managed, restaurant-in-a-box solution that includes prefabricated network equipment ready for SD-WAN expansion, wireless WAN backup and VoIP connectivity.

