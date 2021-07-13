The impact of COVID-19 on food-shopping behavior for food-insecure populations

Over the course of the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had deep and lasting impacts on the food system in New York City and across the country and globe. As stay-at-home orders and lockdowns altered daily life for millions, accessing healthy food became a national crisis. In the face of food chain disruptions and growing food insecurity, food industry professionals and organizations stepped up to provide essential services and continue to bring critical food resources and services to communities in need. To highlight these crucial COVID-19 food response projects, we are profiling the work of Food Heroes from New York City and beyond. Over the last year, these Food Heroes have dedicated their time to establishing new initiatives and pivoting existing programs to address the needs of communities impacted by the public health and economic crises caused by the pandemic.