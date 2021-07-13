Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The impact of COVID-19 on food-shopping behavior for food-insecure populations

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic changed just about every aspect of normal life, including how we bought food. While grocery stores remained open as an essential business and thrived financially throughout the pandemic, this prosperity did not translate to a consistent and sufficient food supply for many customers. Researchers have found that, on average, people went to the grocery store less frequently and spent more per trip during the pandemic.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Security#Food Insecure#Food Shortages#Shopping#Food Drink#Allied Health Sciences#Natural Resources#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYnycfoodpolicy.org

COVID-19 Food Heroes

Over the course of the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had deep and lasting impacts on the food system in New York City and across the country and globe. As stay-at-home orders and lockdowns altered daily life for millions, accessing healthy food became a national crisis. In the face of food chain disruptions and growing food insecurity, food industry professionals and organizations stepped up to provide essential services and continue to bring critical food resources and services to communities in need. To highlight these crucial COVID-19 food response projects, we are profiling the work of Food Heroes from New York City and beyond. Over the last year, these Food Heroes have dedicated their time to establishing new initiatives and pivoting existing programs to address the needs of communities impacted by the public health and economic crises caused by the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Nearly one-third of young adults experiencing food insecurity

Many people have been experiencing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. A survey of young adults in particular suggests that nearly a third of them are affected. Respondents who are Black, Indigenous or other people of color have also reported that they’ve also been subject to discrimination or harassment that’s affected their food shopping.
Madison, SDdailyleaderextra.com

Feeding S.D. distributions address food insecurity

It's hard to believe that in America in 2021 there are people who are hungry. We are a nation of plenty and yet we have populations of adults and children who are nutritionally challenged. In most communities, and certainly in Madison, there is an avenue for individuals to receive food parcels to supplement their grocery purchases or, in some cases, to provide for their core food needs.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Discrimination and safety concerns barriers to accessing healthy food for food-insecure young adults

Philadelphia, July 19, 2021 - University of Minnesota School of Public Health researchers recently completed a study to determine how food-insecure young (emerging) adults (18-29 years of age) adapted their eating and child feeding behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers also sought to identify barriers to food access and opportunities to improve local access to resources for emerging adults. Their study results are published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Help for Kearney-area seniors who face food insecurity

KEARNEY — People age 60 and older who face food insecurity can find help from the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program. This program provides food and bimonthly clinics for seniors who meet income eligibility criteria. Program participants receive a bimonthly food package of milk and non-fat...
Food & Drinksfoxbaltimore.com

Technology & solving food insecurity

(WBFF) - Technology innovation, non-profits, and impossible problems. The founder of Not Impossible Foundations and Labs, Mick Ebeling, and the global leader of corporate responsibility for Genpact, Stacy Simpson, shares how all three connect.
AdvocacyDaily Iowan

Opinion | We need to address food waste and insecurity

College campuses are hotspots for food waste, and this issue needs to be addressed now more than ever. The pandemic has taken a toll on Americans in more than one way, including catalyzing rises in food insecurity. Food insecurity refers to having a continuous lack of access to enough food to sustain a healthy and active lifestyle.
East Texas, PAKSLA

Food Bank shortage for volunteers due to COVID-19

East Texas (KTRE) -Food banks in the state are facing a similar problem. One that contains an abundance of food with less hands to feed the public. Food banks across East Texas are experiencing a shortage of volunteers. Christian Information and Service Center lost eighty percent of their volunteer base this year. Executive director Yulonda Richard said most of their volunteer base is elderly.
Erie County, NYWIVB

COVID-19 amplifying poverty leads to high numbers of food insecure children in WNY and beyond

Washington, D.C. (WIVB) — Feeding America, a national organization focused on providing equal access to nutritious food, reports that as many as one in five children in the state of New York could battle hunger every day. More specifically, the organization’s Map the Gap study showed that about 18% of children in Erie County are food insecure. That equates to about 34,000 children.
Indiana Statethestatehousefile.com

App helping food-insecure Hoosiers expands to website

INDIANAPOLIS—Community Compass, an app launched to provide those experiencing food insecurity with information about free meals or groceries, has recently made its way to becoming a website. In February 2020, a partnership between Indy Hunger Network and the City of Indianapolis released the smartphone version of Community Compass alongside its...
Chicago, ILyr.media

Chicago Students Battle Food Insecurity with Farmers Market

A group of students on Chicago’s West Side are working to establish a year-round fresh market as an affordable food resource for neighbors. The Austin Harvest market is open for its second season and sells fruit, vegetables and fresh-cut flowers. The students initially created the market following the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd last year but now they’re working to make the market available all year long seeing the dire need for a local grocery option.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Local Leaders Call for Action on Food Recovery and Distribution Plan for Food Insecure, Climate Change Impacts

Woodland, CA – More than 160 stakeholders in the Yolo County social safety net – including Sutter Davis Hospital, CommuniCare, Nugget Markets, and multiple representatives of UC Davis and all three Yolo County community college campuses – have signed letters advocating for a comprehensive, countywide surplus edible food recovery and distribution program, to benefit both food insecure residents and community health, as well as to reduce the environmental impacts of food sent to the Yolo County Central Landfill to rot.
Red Hook, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Red Hook community farm aims to alleviate food insecurity

On a hot morning, Sam Rose is starting his day by weeding a section of the Migliorelli Farm in Red Hook. It’s a lot of work, but can really be beneficial in the long run for the bell peppers. “It just takes patience and commitment,” said Rose, wearing a hat...
Cambria, ILThe Southern

Summit to address region's food insecurity

A regional summit planned for Aug. 11 is taking aim at problems of hunger across the region. Organized by a group of 11 agencies and organizations, the Southern Illinois Food Security Summit will address the issues, look at available programs and hope to build collaboration to make nutritious food more widely available in the area.
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County entities advocate for food recovery and distribution plan for food insecurity

More than 160 stakeholders in the Yolo County social safety net – including Sutter Davis Hospital, CommuniCare, Nugget Markets and multiple representatives of UC Davis and all three Yolo County community college campuses – have signed letters advocating for a comprehensive, countywide surplus edible food recovery and distribution program, to benefit both food insecure residents and community health.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Pandemic lessons learned about food insecurity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic hit many areas of life, including what people put on the dinner table. Now, the state and nonprofits that helped feed Vermonters are accessing their response and how to do better next time. At the peak of the pandemic, one in three Vermonters was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy