Lamar Marijuana Ballot Questions Approved on First Reading

Voters in the City of Lamar will have two marijuana-related questions on their November 2, General Election ballot this year. The Lamar City Council, during their July 12th meeting, presented the two ordinances creating the questions. One deals with authorization to establish and operate medical and retail marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities and the sale of medical and retail marijuana products within city limits. The ordinance for the second, follow-up ballot question, concerns a new special sales tax and excise tax to be placed on the sale of retail marijuana products and accessories.