Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 18: Downtown Nightclub Faces Allegations of Racism
The 18th episode of Holy City Sinner Radio, this website’s companion podcast, is now live on multiple streaming platforms. Christian kicks off Hot Pod Summer by discussing the most recent celeb sighting in Charleston and the surprising item that recently shut down the Ravenel Bridge for multiple hours. Then Christian moves to this week’s main topic – downtown nightclub Mynt was accused of discrimination and racism by one of it’s former employees (the screenshot on the right is allegedly a text from Mynt’s owner, Neil Lykins).holycitysinner.com
