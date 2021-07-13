Cancel
Charleston, SC

Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 18: Downtown Nightclub Faces Allegations of Racism

By Holy City Sinner
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18th episode of Holy City Sinner Radio, this website’s companion podcast, is now live on multiple streaming platforms. Christian kicks off Hot Pod Summer by discussing the most recent celeb sighting in Charleston and the surprising item that recently shut down the Ravenel Bridge for multiple hours. Then Christian moves to this week’s main topic – downtown nightclub Mynt was accused of discrimination and racism by one of it’s former employees (the screenshot on the right is allegedly a text from Mynt’s owner, Neil Lykins).

Charleston, SC
Holy City Magic will Re-Open in August

Holy City Magic, Charleston’s only magic theater and bar, will be re-opening next month. The business closed a year ago this month. The venue will celebrate their Grand Re-Opening with three total shows (two evening adult shows and one family matinee) from August 13th to 14th. Evening Shows (8 pm...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

TV doctor alleges racism in Dr. Phil family empire

ViacomCBS and the production company co-founded by TV doctor Phil McGraw are facing allegations of racism on the medical show, "The Doctors." On Monday, the show's former host, Dr. Ian Smith, filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging race discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Florida StatePosted by
The US Sun

Money Mitch death latest – Tributes pour in for rapper after suicide following shootout with Florida cops in Uber chase

After rapper Money Mitch reportedly killed himself after he opened fire on police during a chase in Florida, other performers are sharing tributes to the young artist. "Bra I'm sorry I couldn't save you," Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, posted on his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 25, about Money Mitch. He also added under a photo of the late star, "Dam Mitch you was on me everyday," according to Ace Showbiz.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz's Feelings Were Hurt Thanks To Unreliable Fans In South Carolina

Boosie Badazz is one of the most carefree and unapologetic rappers in Hip-Hop. Even though he's a person who fought cancer for years and got shot in the leg less than a full year ago, Boosie isn't someone that fans typically see in low spirits for long. In 2021 alone, the Hip-Hop community has witnessed the charismatic rapper joking with DJ Vlad for months, touching on everything from Saweetie and Quavo's infamous breakup to interracial dating.
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Gives First-Look Into 6ix9ine & Wack 100's Face-To-Face Interview

All he had to do was say he wanted a sit-down with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Wack 100 got his wish. The famed Hip Hop manager has often commented on the goings-on within the culture, and he had had quite a bit to say regarding scandals involving 6ix9ine. Earlier this year, Wack 100 rejected the rainbow-haired rapper's "snitch" label, instead saying that 6ix9ine is a teller of truths.
Kansas City, MO4state.news

KANSAS CITY RADIO LEGEND JOHNNY DARE IN THE HOSPTIAL!!!

More bad news for the local terrestrial radio crew . . . Here’s a local legend suffering harsh times:. Popular Kansas City morning radio host Johnny Dare in hospital. Johnny Dare – an institution on morning radio in Kansas City – was off the air this morning and is in the hospital, according to a post from 98.9 The Rock!’s program director.”Johnny is having issues with his pancreas and is hospitalized in a lot of pain,” Bob Edwards, 98.9’s program director, said in a Facebook post.
Celebritiesblavity.com

T.I. Defends DaBaby After Homophobic Rant During Music Festival: 'If Homosexual People Have More Rights Than Heterosexual People Just Say That'

Rapper T.I. is adding fuel to the fire after he defended DaBaby for making homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud performance. “I guess social media is full of confusion and words are often misconstrued, and to be honest with you, if homosexual people have more rights than heterosexual people just say that,” T.I. said during an Instagram Live. “Just let that be the law, is that the law?”
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

NCIS Season 19 is not coming to CBS in August 2021

We’re ready for our favorite TV crime dramas to air. Sadly, we’re still waiting for a bit longer. NCIS Season 19 is not going to come to CBS next month. If we’re completely honest, I don’t think anyone thought the series would arrive on CBS in August 2021. It never has done! NCIS is a fall series, and that means a September start date.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston Playhouse Launch Campaign is Underway

Charleston Playhouse, the city’s first Professional Equity Musical Theatre Company, announced that their Launch Campaign that will go live on Wednesday, July 14th and will last for four weeks. If you’d like to help the organization, you can donate to the launch campaign at www.CharlestonPlayhouse.com/donate. “Charleston Playhouse is Charleston’s first...
Surfside, FLcrossroadstoday.com

Florida city weighs how to honor lost souls at ‘holy site’

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — As crews keep searching for the last missing remains of the souls who perished in their collapsing beachfront condos nearly three weeks ago, the question is swirling across the ruins of the Champlain Towers South: What will become of the ground that bears so much pain?
Musicholycitysinner.com

Staggers and Jags Release “Femme Fatale”

Staggers and Jags, the local Americana duo consisting of guitarist/vocalist G. Stevens and fiddle player James Anderson, released a new single, “Femme Fatale.” The song, which is is currently streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and more, will appear on their upcoming debut album, which is expected to be released this fall.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

The Sistine Chapel is Coming To Charleston

Forgive us for the slightly sensational headline. We didn’t mean to alarm any of our Catholic readers or lovers of Renaissance art in general. The Sistine Chapel, as famously painted by Michelangelo during the early 16th century, is still very much in Vatican City. If you want to go and see it with your own eyes – which is an experience we heartily recommend – you’ll have to travel to Europe to do so. If you’re not keen on that idea and you’re prepared to accept a very high-quality replica instead, though, a version of the Sistine Chapel has now arrived in Charleston – and it’s staying here until September.
Religionumc.org

Holy mischief and disruptions of kindness: Compass episode 65

Reverend Shannon Karafanda shares #HolyMischief, a movement inspiring acts of disruption based in love. It seems that the more kindness we show towards others, the more connected we feel towards them. So when we get stuck in cycles of negativity, or feeling like the world is against us, or feeling like everyone around us is getting on our last nerve, we’re well served by serving somebody else through an act of kindness.

