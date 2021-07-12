Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mandan, ND

Mandan Family Helping Kids Grow – “This Is My Dream Job”

By Bromo
Posted by 
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the things I love so much about my job is meeting new people...AND animals too! Yesterday 96-5 The Fox and I were out at Elk Ridge Park and what a beautiful day. Families were enjoying the weather and stopping by to visit the H.I.P.P Kids Therapy booth. You should have seen the huge smiles and eyes wide open from the children who stopped by to pet some baby goats and a pig. Brittany Schock and her sisters Brenna and Bailey, accompanied by her husband Wyatt Mack made so many people happy - and that's what they do best! H.I.P.P Kids Therapy's goal is to enrich the quality of life for children, enabling them to grow and achieve their highest functional, behavioral, social, and developmental potential. This is their 5th year, and you can reach them at 701-220-9310. Here is their website for you to check out -hippkidstherapy. I love what H.I.P.P is short for - Horses Inspiring People's Potential - Perfect!

cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
703
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Dream Job#Animals#Pig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Cool 98.7

Mother-Son Cooking Duo from North Dakota Could Win $100,000 on Finale of ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’

A mother-son cooking duo from North Dakota is competing to win $100,000 on Crime Scene Kitchen TONIGHT!. KVRR reports that Cathy Jacobson and Thomas McCurdy are in the final four of the new FOX cooking show, Crime Scene Kitchen. The pastry chef and his mother are competing for a $100,000 prize. We will find out tonight if the pair are champions of Crime Scene Kitchen.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Do You Think Teachers In North Dakota Have Summers Off?

If I were you, I'd choose my words very carefully...or your next stop is the principal's office!. Go ahead and say teachers have summers off. See how that works for ya. Having years of experience as a radio host, I've learned my job is to entertain other than to agitate. With the exception of this certain September morning, just a few short years ago. With back to school still fresh in everyone's brain, I made a comment along the lines of...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Bismarck Teen’s Fatal Accident Changed Lives Last Week

One young man here in Bismarck, just 18-years old, living large and shining bright with personality, changed the lives of several people last week. There he was riding his motorcycle, wind at his back, feeling free, and then just like that an accident ended the life of Sam Von Arden. For those that heard about this and as the details became more clear, please stop with the negativity - choosing to chime in with comments like "Well the guy was driving way too fast" or that "he was too careless", etc. The time for all of us to support his family, friends, and loved ones is NOW.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Bismarck Mom’s Painful VIDEO Of Daughter’s Tears

This is one of these gut-wrenching stories that we hear about all the time - whether it's from people you know, who have kids, OR they themselves were picked on in their younger days. We HEAR about it, BUT most of the time we don't see the clear damage that bullying someone brings - anguish, tears, insecurity, pain, the list is long. This is a video that's tough to watch - if you have tortured someone with your words in the past, NOW you have evidence of what develops.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

One Child TOO Many Was The Case Here In Mandan

Just recently Scott McGowan (from our sister station Cool 98.7) put out an article on just how many cats and dogs you can legally have while living in Bismarck - I had no idea there was even a limit (3 cats/dogs). According to the Jamestownsun A Fargo woman claims a nonprofit housing developer forced her out of her Mandan home after she became pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning her family of six exceeded the number of people allowed in the house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy