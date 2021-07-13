Masten Awarded Contract to Develop Positioning and Navigation Network for the Moon
Masten Space Systems today announced it was awarded a Phase II SBIR contract through the Air Force Research Laboratory’s AFWERX program to develop and demonstrate a lunar positioning and navigation network prototype. With functionality similar to a Global Positioning System (GPS), the network will enhance cislunar security and awareness by enabling navigation and location tracking for spacecraft, assets, objects, and future astronauts on the lunar surface or in lunar orbit. As the lunar ecosystem grows, the network will also help advance lunar science and resource utilization by improving landing accuracy and hazard avoidance near critical lunar sites.spaceref.com
