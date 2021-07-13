Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Masten Awarded Contract to Develop Positioning and Navigation Network for the Moon

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

Masten Space Systems today announced it was awarded a Phase II SBIR contract through the Air Force Research Laboratory’s AFWERX program to develop and demonstrate a lunar positioning and navigation network prototype. With functionality similar to a Global Positioning System (GPS), the network will enhance cislunar security and awareness by enabling navigation and location tracking for spacecraft, assets, objects, and future astronauts on the lunar surface or in lunar orbit. As the lunar ecosystem grows, the network will also help advance lunar science and resource utilization by improving landing accuracy and hazard avoidance near critical lunar sites.

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Navigation System#Space Industry#To The Moon#Navigation Network#Masten Space Systems#Phase Ii Sbir#Afwerx#Gps#Applied Science#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Aerospace & Defensematadornetwork.com

8 space travel projects that will become a reality in our lifetime

In 2017, NASA and the European Space Agency reaffirmed their determination to focus once again on human space exploration. Astronauts will go back to the Moon and fly off to Mars, but they’re not the only ones planning on rocketing off to outer space. Private space companies, such as SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, want to make all of us tag along for the ride as space tourists. Here are eight space travel projects that will become a reality in our lifetime and get us that much closer to turning space into one of our many travel destinations.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Farewell, Pirs; ISS module decommissioned, destructively reentered

After nearly 20 years in orbit serving as a docking port and airlock for the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), the Pirs module — also called Stykovochny Otsek 1, or Docking Compartment 1 (DC-1) — has become the first habitable element of the station to be decommissioned and permanently removed from the orbital complex.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
GeekyGadgets

SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA Jupiter mission Europa Clipper

Over the weekend NASA has confirmed that SpaceX has won the launch services contract for the NASA Jupiter mission to launch the Europa Clipper, Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa. The mission will launch sometime during October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The contract is worth approximately $178 million.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA taps SpaceX for yet another mission, this time to Europa

NASA has announced the recipient of its Europa Clipper Mission contract and you can already guess who won it: SpaceX. The private space company has been tapped by NASA many times over recent years for a variety of missions, including cargo launches to the International Space Station. This time around, SpaceX will launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft as part of NASA’s effort to study Jupiter’s moon.
Pasadena, CANASASpaceFlight.com

Exploring VERITAS, one of NASA’s new missions to Venus

VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy), like the European Space Agency’s recently announced EnVision mission, will use a set of specially designed instruments and radars to fully map the surface of Venus in high definition. A full, high definition map of Venus’ surface will allow scientists to...
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

NASA Saves $1.5 Billion By Choosing SpaceX For 628 Million Kilometer Journey

As the week came to an end, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) chose to award Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) with a $178 million contract to launch an observation satellite to Jupiter's ice-covered moon Europa. The satellite, dubbed as Europa Clipper, was originally slated to be launched on The Boeing Company's Space Launch System (SLS) launch vehicle developed exclusively for NASA use. However, due to scheduling constraints, the space agency was having second thoughts about using the SLS as early as last year, when it argued that switching to a commercial vehicle would save as much as $1.5 billion for launch and other costs for the Clipper mission.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope to Explore a Neighboring, Dusty Planetary System

Researchers will take stock of the dust in the debris disk surrounding the nearby star Beta Pictoris. Planetary systems are very busy places. In addition to the planets orbiting their host star, planetary systems are chock full of dust and other fragments left over from planet formation – a debris disk. Our own solar system includes the Kuiper Belt, which begins beyond Neptune. Younger systems, though, are a bit less “organized.” Take Beta Pictoris, a planetary system only 63 light-years away with a mature star, at least two planets, and the first comets discovered outside our solar system. Although researchers have observed it with powerful space- and ground-based telescopes since the 1980s, there’s still a lot we don’t yet know about its overall makeup. That’s why researchers will study the dusty disk of Beta Pictoris with Webb to better map out its dusty contents.
Aerospace & DefenseLegit Reviews

SpaceX Chosen By For Jupiter Europa Mission

NASA has chosen SpaceX to send a mission it’s planning into space that will explore Europa, one of the more intriguing moons orbiting Jupiter. The SpaceX Falcon Heavy will be used to launch the Clipper spacecraft expected to launch in late 2024. Europe is an intriguing subject for research as scientists believe it has a liquid ocean under its icy shell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy