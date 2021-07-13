Cancel
Astronomy

WEAVE Gets Primed For On-Sky Commissioning

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the main components of the William Herschel Telescope Enhanced Area Velocity Explorer (WEAVE) - the positioner, fibres, spectrograph and detectors - have now arrived on La Palma and are being integrated with the telescope. After that, WEAVE will begin its on-sky commissioning phase. WEAVE will extend the telescope's field of view to two degrees on the sky, or four times the apparent diameter of the Moon, allowing it to observe up to a thousand stars per hour and survey the sky over five years. It will enable scientists to follow up on ESA's Gaia sources, and to study everything from white dwarfs in the neighbourhood of the Sun to the galaxies that host gravitational wave sources.

