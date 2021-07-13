Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NASA’s AIRS Tracks Record-Breaking Heat Wave in Pacific Northwest

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

The science instrument mapped the dome of high pressure that settled over the northwestern U.S. and western Canada in late June, sending temperatures into the triple digits. An unprecedented heat wave that started around June 26 smashed numerous all-time temperature records in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. NASA’s Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS), aboard the Aqua satellite, captured the progression of this slow-moving heat dome across the region from June 21 to 30. An animation of some of the AIRS data show surface air temperature anomalies – values above or below long-term averages. Surface air temperature is something that people directly feel when they are outside.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Pacific Northwest#Atmospheric Temperature#Weather And Climate#Aqua#Amsu#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Jpl#Caltech#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Massive 'heat dome' will cause worst temperatures of the summer

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports a heat dome will overtake much of the United States over the next week. Some areas may reach up to 15 degrees higher than average. The unrelenting extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest is renewing fears that the numerous wildfires raging in the...
Astronomynewscentermaine.com

Asteroid the size of Great Pyramid of Giza flew by Earth Sunday

WASHINGTON — Scientists at NASA are always keeping a close eye on large asteroids nearby Earth and one as tall as the Great Pyramid of Giza passed by safely on Sunday. As Space.com reported, NASA monitors had expected the object to pass by Earth with no worry that the object would pose a threat to our planet. As with all objects passing Earth, one of the biggest concerns is safety.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

See 7 Jaw-Dropping New Photos Of Jupiter Taken This Week By NASA’s Juno

More beautiful images of Jupiter are streaming in from NASA’s Juno spacecraft 390 million miles/628 million kilometers away. Freshly arrived across NASA’s Deep Space Network after crossing 34 light-minutes and swiftly processed by a team of volunteer “citizen scientists,” the latest images show the Solar System’s biggest planet looking as fabulous as Juno raced from pole to pole in under three hours.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

‘Ridge of death’ heat dome expected to scorch much of the US

CHICAGO — A hefty ridge of high pressure is expected to bring intense heat to many of the lower 48 states as we close out July. Meteorologists expect a phenomenon similar to what caused deadly triple-digit temperatures in the Pacific Northwest last month to begin forming near the same region again as early as Monday. But the so-called heat dome won’t stay put over Portland and Seattle as the week continues.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
GeekyGadgets

SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA Jupiter mission Europa Clipper

Over the weekend NASA has confirmed that SpaceX has won the launch services contract for the NASA Jupiter mission to launch the Europa Clipper, Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa. The mission will launch sometime during October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The contract is worth approximately $178 million.
Arizona StateDurango Herald

‘Satellite constellations’ are filling the Arizona night sky

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) – A new kind of broadband internet is coming to Tuba City on the Navajo Nation, one beamed down from space by so-called “satellite constellations.”. This technology can provide much-needed internet access in rural areas. But it comes with a dilemma. The new satellites are so bright...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Juno Probe Detects Strange Radio Waves From Moon Io

Jupiter’s moon Io emits peculiar radio waves, and NASA’s Juno is the only one listening. Of all the planets, Jupiter has the biggest and most powerful magnetic field. For decades, it puzzled scientists’ work and made them wonder how’s that possible. But, now Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io unfolds before Juno, unveiling something quite strange.
Astronomytravelawaits.com

NASA Says This Will Be The Best Meteor Shower Of 2021

If you enjoy stargazing, you need to mark August 11 and 12 on your calendar. That’s because the Perseid meteor shower, which NASA calls the “best meteor shower of the year,” will peak in the overnight hours of August 11 and in the pre-dawn hours of August 12. You can...
AstronomyGizmodo

NASA Captures Spooky Photo of the Moon's Shadow on Earth During an Eclipse

Earthlings were privy to an exciting astronomical event last month: an annular solar eclipse, which cast a lunar shadow across the Arctic Circle. Today NASA shared an image of that shadow, taken by the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) aboard NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory nearly a million miles from Earth.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Perseverance is About to Collect the First Sample on Mars That Could Eventually be Returned to Earth

On Feb. 18th, 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed within the Jezero Crater on Mars. Like its predecessor, Curiosity, a fellow member of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program (MEP), the goal of Perseverance is to seek out evidence of possible life on Mars (past and present). A key part of this mission will be the first sample return ever performed on Mars, where samples obtained by Perseverance will be placed in a cache for later retrieval and return to Earth.
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

Wildfire smoke spreads across US in striking images from space

NASA has released striking satellite images of wildfire smoke clouds covering vast swaths of the U.S., from the West Coast all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. NASA's Earth Observatory released the two images on July 23. The first image, captured on July 20 using the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) onboard the NOAA-20 satellite, clearly shows a band of smoke drifting eastward, as well as fresh plumes of smoke above California and British Columbia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy