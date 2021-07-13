RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Announces Movantik Added as Unrestricted Preferred Brand To A Major National Commercial Formulary Serving over 30 Million Americans
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that one of America's largest payors, serving many Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans and more than 30 million members, has added Movantik® (naloxegol), a peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) for opioid-induced constipation (OIC), as a preferred brand with no restrictions to a National Formulary and as a preferred brand on its other commercial formularies starting July 1, 2021.
