Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Keysight's (KEYS) Test Solutions Selected by DEKRA to Verify 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Devices in Compliance to Regulatory Standards

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that DEKRA, a global test organization, has selected Keysight's 5G and internet of things (IoT) test solutions to expand 5G new radio (NR), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 device regulatory compliance services.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dekra#Iot Devices#Bluetooth Devices#Streetinsider Premium#Keysight Technologies#G Rf#Rf Automation Toolset#Fcc#Etsi#Radio Equipment Directive#Telec#Dekra Suzhou Lab Hub#Nsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

DEKRA Taps Keysight Solutions for 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Regulatory Compliance Verification

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc. DEKRA has selected Keysight's 5G and IoT test solutions to expand 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 device regulatory compliance services. Global test organization DEKRA has selected Keysight Technologies Inc.’s 5G and internet of things (IoT) test solutions to expand 5G new radio (NR), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 device regulatory compliance services.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System blankets your home in fast internet and connects up to 120 devices

Eliminate internet dead zones with the Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System. It offers a single wireless network that covers your entire home with a fast, reliable signal. And, with several routing devices connected, it removes dead spots from your home. It also allows you to work freely, anywhere. Best of all, a Vilo 3-pack connects up to 120 devices. That way, you don’t have to fight for bandwidth with your family. Even better, the installation is simple, and you can have it up and running in minutes with no technical expertise. Moreover, the Vilo app lets you manage your network from your phone. Meanwhile, this router also ensures your security with features like AES-128 encryption, alerts when an unrecognized device tries to connect, and parental controls. Finally, Vilo boasts a lovely, minimalist design that you’ll be proud to display on your coffee table.
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Menlo Micro Selects Keysight's PathWave Software to Reduce the Design Cycle of RF MEMS Switches

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Menlo Micro has selected the company’s PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) and Electromagnetic (EM) Design software to make advances in material science and develop a high-performance microelectromechanical system (MEMS) switches.
Cell Phonespowerpage.org

Rumor: iPhone 13 to include Wi-Fi 6E standard, utilize 6 GHz band

The rumor mill is now reporting the Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 handsets will introduce the Wi-Fi 6E standard. GaAs IC foundries Win Semiconductors and Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), and GaAs epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC) are all poised to log significant revenue gains in the second half of 2021, buoyed by demand for the upcoming iPhones and Wi-Fi 6E related applications, according to industry sources.
everythingrf.com

Anritsu Adds Wi-Fi 6E Support to its Universal Wireless Test Sets

Anritsu has introduced a hardware option that extends the frequency of its TRX Test Module MU887002A for its Universal Wireless Test Sets MT8870A and MT8872A from 6 GHz to 7.3 GHz to address emerging Wi-Fi 6E designs. With this hardware option, the wireless test set can support RF tests of the 6 GHz band (5.925 to 7.125 GHz) specified by the IEEE 802.11ax WLAN and 3GPP Release 16 NR-U standards, creating an efficient method to evaluate the TRX performance of devices, modules, chipsets, and other WLAN equipment during manufacturing.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Metawave Selects Analog Devices’ Beamforming Technology for Turbo 5G Repeater to Expand Radio Coverage and Decrease Deployment Cost

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- Metawave today announced that its TURBO 5G repeater is the first platform of its kind to use Analog Devices’ ADMV4828 beamforming chipset. This enables Metawave’s TURBO platform to reach an overall system gain that is unattainable with competing technologies. This press release features multimedia. View...
Electronicsmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Software as a medical device: Here’s how the regulatory landscape is changing

When it comes to software as a medical device, the regulatory landscape is quite complex. Software as a medical device (SaMD) has emerged as a class of devices for collecting, processing and analyzing healthcare data to manage disease. Powered by analytics, SaMD accelerates the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of medical conditions and is automating certain aspects of patient care, saving time and improving health outcomes. Because the technology is relatively new, however, the regulatory environment is still evolving as regulators scramble to keep pace with innovation.
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

World's First 5G mmWave Data Connection with Support for 200 MHz Carrier Bandwidth

Qualcomm Technologies announced that the company completed the world’s first 5G mmWave data connection with support for 200 MHz carrier bandwidth. This milestone was powered by the Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System announced in May, which includes new mmWave capabilities for global expansion with support for wider 200 MHz carrier bandwidth in the mmWave spectrum and enabling Standalone (SA) mode services over mmWave.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Keysight First To Gain Global Certification Forum Approval Of Test Cases For Validating 5G New Radio MmWave Devices In Standalone Mode

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it is the first to gain approval by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) of test cases for validating the radio frequency (RF) performance of 5G new radio (NR) devices that support 5G NR standalone (SA) mode in frequency range 2 (FR2) spectrum bands.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Drone PiWings Updated With Wi-Fi, New PCB

Maker Ravi Butani is the mastermind behind the Raspberry Pi Pico drone project PiWings which we recently covered a few weeks back. Using Raspberry Pi's RP2040 SoC microcontroller, Butani created a custom platform for driving and controlling a wide variety of drones, planes and more. Recently, Butani has announced a...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Qualcomm claims world first for 5G mmWave data connection

Qualcomm Technologies says it has completed the world’s first 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) data connection with support for 200MHz carrier bandwidth, claiming the milestone was made possible by the software-upgradable architecture of its Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF system. Launched in May 2021, the Snapdragon X65 5G line includes new mmWave capabilities...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Fujitsu Introduces Rugged Wirepas Nodes for Industrial IoT Applications

Fujitsu Components America has released the FWM8BLZ08-x Series, a new robust, long-battery life family of mesh network and multi-sensor modules featuring built-in Wirepas Massive network connectivity. The nodes facilitate dense, large-scale network installations to address a wide range of industrial monitoring IoT applications in offices, factories, warehouses, hospitals, schools, and more.
Electronicscnx-software.com

$2 MXCHIP EMC3080 WiFi and Bluetooth LE IoT module integrates Cortex-M33 MCU

While nowadays most people from the maker community are working with ESP8266 or ESP32 modules or boards for IoT projects requiring Bluetooth LE and/or WiFi connectivity, we’ve also covered some low-cost alternatives such as Bouffalo Labs BL602 or Realtek RTL8710. MXCHIP EMC3080 module offers yet an alternative with 2.4 GHz...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System

We have a great deal on the Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 8% off the normal price. The Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System is available in our deals store for $136.99, it normally retails for $149, you can see some of the features below.
Technologyaithority.com

Infinipoint Launches First Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS) Solution

Announces $11 million in funding from JAL Ventures, Emerge, and Hetz Ventures. Infinipoint announced the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS), its comprehensive device identity and security posture solution that is a critical part of a Zero Trust approach to secure device access. Infinipoint also announced $11 million in funding from JAL Ventures,...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

WLAN router: Fritzbox 7590 AX with Wi-Fi 6 in the test

The Fritzbox 7590 AX is around one centimeter more tall and therefore a bit more bulky than the previous top model 7590: The equipment with interfaces is largely identical, the WLAN is modernized. Setting up a VDSL connection is as easy as usual with Fritzboxes, the operating system is up-to-date (FritzOS 7.27) and you can find all the usual Fritzboxen functions.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Mobvoi AI Recorder converts audio to text you can edit and share for an easier workflow

Simplify your workflow with the Mobvoi AI Recorder. Its AI-powered transcription technology converts speech into editable and shareable text. Even better, the dual-mic noise cancellation and advanced AGC algorithm significantly reduce ambient noises. What’s more, you get high-speed data transfer via Wi-Fi. That way, you can send your recordings right from the device to your smartphone. You can even transfer a 1-hour recording in as little as a minute. And you’ll love getting accurate, automated transcriptions for meetings. It even breaks a long speech up into paragraphs. Even better, the Neural Machine Translation feature also generates a transcript summary and extracts keywords. Furthermore, the long-lasting battery provides up to 10 hours of use and can live on standby for up to 40 days. Finally, the large storage capacity and portable size make this AI recorder a handy work gadget.
ElectronicsT3.com

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi review: affordable mesh networking for the masses

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh... Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system is instantly a contender for the best mesh network devices around at the moment – the Amazon-owned company has been putting out this kind of kit for years, and the system we're reviewing here is the latest and greatest model.
Electronicstodayshomeowner.com

Control Multiple Wi-Fi Devices with Brilliant’s Smart Home Control

Smart technology has invaded homes in recent years and, for one thing, has made home security much more accessible to homeowners than in years past. That’s because you no longer need a wired system with professional installation and pricey monthly membership plans. Wi-Fi systems result in more affordable solutions with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy