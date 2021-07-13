Christian County Master Gardeners Will Answer Questions At The Taylorville Farmers Market
Due to lack of participation the Christian County Master Gardeners have shut down their help desk, but that doesn’t mean you can’t receive help with your gardening questions. Gwen Podeschi with the Master Gardeners says that two Tuesdays a month they will be at the Taylorville farmers market answering any questions people may have. She says they were out there last week and will be there again on July 24th.taylorvilledailynews.com
