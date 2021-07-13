Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylorville, IL

Christian County Master Gardeners Will Answer Questions At The Taylorville Farmers Market

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
taylorvilledailynews.com
 13 days ago

Due to lack of participation the Christian County Master Gardeners have shut down their help desk, but that doesn’t mean you can’t receive help with your gardening questions. Gwen Podeschi with the Master Gardeners says that two Tuesdays a month they will be at the Taylorville farmers market answering any questions people may have. She says they were out there last week and will be there again on July 24th.

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
County
Christian County, IL
Christian County, IL
Government
Taylorville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Government
City
Taylorville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#The Master Gardeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

At Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding teens blaze trail for women

TOKYO — On the Olympic podium stood three teenage girls — 13, 13 and 16 — with weighty gold, silver and bronze medals around their young necks, rewards for having landed tricks on their skateboards that most kids their age only get to see on Instagram. After decades in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy