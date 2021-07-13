Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Emmy nominations 2021: See the full list

By Derek Lawrence
EW.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday morning, the Emmy-winning father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn) unveiled the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards. The Crown and The Mandalorian led the way with a whopping 24 nominations each, with WandaVision, Ted Lasso, and The Handmaid's Tale also coming...

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Michael K. Williams
Person
Rupaul
Person
Emerald Fennell
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freerayshawn#The Handmaid S Tale#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#The Television Academy#Board Of Governors#Cbs#Paramount#The Crown Uzo Aduba#The Crown Emerald Fennell#Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesMic

Bowen Yang's history-making Emmy nomination is full of complicated symbolism

“Now, can we please talk about my [Emmy nomination]?” Somewhere, Bowen Yang is likely pleased to be able to say this now, with the hall pass to be as much of a diva as we know he can play. Among the recently announced Emmy nominations, a small crop of historic firsts (including a welcomed nomination for Pose's MJ Rodriguez, the first ever trans woman to be nominated in Emmy history) included the comedian, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Saturday Night Live.
MoviesEW.com

Where to stream this year's biggest Emmy contenders

This year's Emmy nominations are out, so unless you had a very productive quarantine, you've got some streaming to do! Here's where you can find the series and TV movies that scored more than 10 nods — some of which came as surprises — across all categories Tuesday morning. You have just over two months to binge all the biggest contenders before the Television Academy anoints its winners in September.
CelebritiesEW.com

Jessica Walter earns posthumous Emmy nomination for Archer

The legacy of Malory Archer lives on. Months after Jessica Walter died at the age of 80, the celebrated actress received a posthumous Emmy nomination for her voiceover work on the FX animated spy comedy Archer. Her fellow nominees include Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stacey Abrams (Black-ish), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Tituss Burgess (Central Park), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), and Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy).
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Sneak Peek: LeVar Burton Guest Stars in Beth Riesgraf’s Directorial Debut (VIDEO)

There are two things that are quite special coming up in one of the eight Leverage: Redemption episodes dropping this fall: the guest star and the director. Series star Beth Riesgraf (who plays thief Parker) is making her directorial debut in “The Bucket Job” episode featuring guest star LeVar Burton. IMDb TV dropped a sneak peek as part of Leverage: Redemption‘s panel with Riesgraf and Noah Wyle (fixer Harry Wilson) at Comic-Con@Home.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther 2,’ Bassam Tariq to Direct Marvel’s ‘Blade’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Michaela Coel may destroy Black Panther: In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, the details of the Black Panther sequel are anyone’s guess, but we do have an update on some of the Marvel movie’s cast. Variety reports that I May Destroy You breakout Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an undisclosed role. Could she be a villain? An ally to or member of T’Challa’s family? Who knows. But we do also now know, courtesy of two different Collider interviews, that Angela Bassett and Winston Duke are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles as Queen Ramonda and M’Baku. The movie is now filming and will release on July 8, 2022.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Who Is Most Likely to Become Permanent Host?

Jeopardy! continues to chug along following longtime host Alex Trebek‘s death with familiar faces stepping in to temporarily take up the gig, but who will be replacing the legendary host full-time? It’s a question fans have been asking for a while as guests continue to appear throughout Season 37. Several...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPage Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday party

They’ve officially gone public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck subtly made their Instagram debut as a couple after attending her longtime friend Leah Remini’s 51st birthday party together. The “King of Queens” alum shared a slideshow of photos Thursday from her star-studded bash in June and snuck in one black-and-white...

Comments / 0

Community Policy