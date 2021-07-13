Vacation Ownership Management Group SunStream Hotels & Resorts Making a Strong Comeback with Maestro Cloud PMS

Although the pandemic has disrupted travel, the vacation rental market is strong. SunStream Hotels & Resorts, operator of eight condo hotels in Southwest Florida, is seeing high occupancy rates with all properties in Fort Myers Beach, Naples, and The Everglades surpassing budget projections and outpacing revenues from prior years. Helping this condo hotel and resort management group meet the rising travel demand and streamline guest services safely is Maestro PMS. For several years, SunStream has been relying on the Maestro Cloud property-management system for multi-property front desk operations, condo owner management, as well as mobile tools, housekeeping, sales and catering, work order management, and yield management.