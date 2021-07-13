Cancel
Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 -- The rhythm in a working heart is regulated by electrical impulses. Disturbances of this bioelectrical process can result in cardiac arrhythmias, or irregularities in heartbeat -- a common ailment that can lead to illness and death. In Biophysics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Harvard...

Related
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify existing drugs that may inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 600,000 deaths in the United States since the start of 2020 and more than 4 million globally. The search for effective treatments against the disease are ongoing, and one hurdle is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a number of tricks up its molecular sleeve when it comes to infecting people.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers discover new set of signals that control production of goblet cells in the lung

Proper lung function relies on the precise balance of specialized epithelial cells (cells that line the surfaces of the body) that coordinate functions to maintain homeostasis. One important lung cell type is the goblet cell, which secretes mucus that helps protect the lining of the bronchus (major air passages of the lung) and trap microorganisms. Goblet cells are often increased in lung diseases, but signals that lead to their dysregulation are not well understood.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
Physicsarxiv.org

A non-singular, field-only surface integral method for interactions between electric and magnetic dipoles and nano-structures

With the development of condensed-matter physics and nanotechnology, attention has turned to the fields near and on surfaces that result from interactions between electric dipole radiation and mesoscale structures. It is hoped that studying these fields will further our understanding of optical phenomena in nano-optics, quantum mechanics, electromagnetics and sensing using solid-state photon emitters. Here, we describe a method for implementing dynamic electric and magnetic dipoles in the frequency domain into a non-singular field-only surface method. We show that the effect of dipoles can conveniently be described as a relatively simple term in the integral equations, which fully represents how they drive the fields and interactions. Also, due to the non-singularity, our method can calculate the electric and magnetic fields on the surfaces of objects in both near and far fields with the same accuracy, which makes it an ideal tool to investigate nano-optical phenomena. The derivation of the framework is given and tested against a Mie theory alike formula. Some interesting examples are shown involving the interaction of dipoles with different types of mesoscale structures including parabolic nano-antenna and gold probes.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Mammalian-like hippocampal activity in a food-caching songbird

American Association for the Advancement of Science. Tufted titmice - tiny songbirds with exceptional memories - process spatial memory using mammalian-like neural mechanisms, researchers report. Food-caching birds like the tufted titmouse are extreme memory specialists and can remember the precise locations of thousands of hidden food stores in the environment. Because of this, they are often regarded as a textbook model of spatial memory and an iconic example of higher cognition in animals. Although spatial memory is observed widely among vertebrates, the hippocampus-like brain regions responsible for it are anatomically distinct between vertebrate clades. As a result, it's been widely assumed that non-mammals use fundamentally different neural mechanisms for memory. Using electrophysical recordings from freely behaving birds, Hannah Payne and colleagues analyzed neuronal activity in the hippocampus homolog of the tufted titmouse and zebra finch - bird species that do, and do not display food-caching behavior, respectively. Payne et al. found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. However, compared to titmice, spatial activity was weaker and less abundant in the non-food-caching zebra finches. The findings suggest that neural mechanisms underlying spatial memory are similar between birds and mammals and conserved across widely divergent hippocampal brain circuits.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity.

Honokiol induces ferroptosis in colon cancer cells by regulating GPX4 activity. Cao Guo, Ping Liu, Ganlu Deng, Ying Han, Yihong Chen, Changjing Cai, Hong Shen, Gongping Deng, Shan Zeng. Article Affiliation:. Cao Guo. Abstract:. Colon cancer (CC) is a prevalent malignancy worldwide. Approaches to specifically induce tumor cell death have...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Breakthrough treatment could improve the immune system's ability to destroy cancer cells

New research has identified potential treatment that could improve the human immune system's ability to search out and destroy cancer cells within the body. Scientists have identified a way to restrict the activity of a group of cells which regulate the immune system, which in turn can unleash other immune cells to attack tumors in cancer patients.

