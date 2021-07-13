Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More Americans are receiving addiction treatment, but gaps persist

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, July 13, 2021 - Substantially more people in the U.S. with opioid use disorder are receiving evidence-based treatment for the disease, but there are still considerable gaps in care along racial lines, according to the largest analysis to date of opioid use disorder among Medicaid recipients. The results, published...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Opioid Use Disorder#Medicaid#Drug Abuse#Jama#Aca#Modrn#Academyhealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Cell PhonesFast Company

Addiction treatment is hard. A new wave of apps aims to help

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a stunning report that showed drug overdose deaths shot up 30% in 2020. While the pandemic has led to increased distress among Americans, it’s also opened the door for innovation in certain aspects of mental healthcare, especially around addiction. Rehabilitation programs—ranging from 12-step programs to medication-assisted therapy—all went online. Now, a cadre of startups are thinking about how they can leverage the boom in telehealth to deliver better addiction care.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Opioid settlement would bring billions of dollars for addiction treatment, prevention, to FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s share of a massive settlement with an opioid manufacturer and distributors accused of contributing to the addiction epidemic could amount to $1.6 billion, according to details released by state Attorney General Ashley Moody. The overall deal would see payment of $26 billion to U.S. states and territories by Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, […] The post Opioid settlement would bring billions of dollars for addiction treatment, prevention, to FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Novel In-Home Addiction Treatment Program Arrives In Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE R.I., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care, a Yale-inspired drug and alcohol addiction treatment program is now serving clients in Rhode Island. It is the only program of its kind in the U.S. Aware provides a best-in-class, in-home addiction treatment program that increases access to high-quality, individual...
HealthEurekAlert

ED-administered high-dose buprenorphine may enhance opioid use disorder treatment outcomes

High-dose buprenorphine therapy, provided under emergency department care, is safe and well tolerated in people with opioid use disorder experiencing opioid withdrawal symptoms, according to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) through the Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or the NIH HEAL Initiative.
Healthpewtrusts.org

More Opioid Treatment Programs Needed to Help People Recover From Addiction

More Opioid Treatment Programs Needed to Help People Recover From Addiction. Across the United States, about 1.6 million people struggle with opioid use disorder (OUD), a chronic disease that includes addiction to heroin and prescription painkillers such as oxycodone. Methadone is a lifesaving medication for treating OUD; expanding access to the drug is critical to addressing the opioid crisis.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Association of remdesivir treatment with survival, length of hospital stay among US veterans hospitalized with COVID-19

What The Study Did: In this observational study using data from the Veterans Health Administration for 2,344 U.S. veterans hospitalized with COVID-19, remdesivir treatment was associated with prolonged hospitalization but wasn't associated with improved survival. Authors: Michael E. Ohl, M.D., M.S.P.H., of the Carver College of Medicine at the University...
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Digital addiction treatment company Quit Genius scores $64M

Quit Genius, a digital treatment platform for addiction, closed a $64 million Series B funding round. The round was co-led by Kinnevik and Atomico, with additional participation from Octopus Ventures, Triple Point Ventures and Startup Health. This, in addition to the company's Series A round from last year, brings its...
Healthpewtrusts.org

Opioid Treatment Programs: A Key Treatment System Component

The most effective treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD) are the three prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone—that are proved to increase a patient’s treatment retention and reduce illicit use and the risk of overdose.1 The only facilities legally able to offer all three medications are opioid treatment programs (OTPs), a critical component of the U.S. substance use treatment system that are regulated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), as well as state agencies, and are certified to administer any FDA-approved medication for the treatment of OUD.2 As of March 2021, there were 1,816 OTPs in the United States, and in March 2019, the last year for which data is available, approximately 409,000 patients were receiving methadone treatment at OTPs—the only health care setting where this medication can currently be accessed.3.
HealthWTVW

Injection used for opioid addiction treatment

In the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to forget about another epidemic – opioid addiction. In just the past decade, nearly half a million people have died from opioid overdose. Medication to treat opioid abuse has been very effective. But many patients still struggle with addiction. A new...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Quit Genius Raises $64 Million For Its Addiction Treatment Telehealth Startup

Substance abuse has been a consistent and growing problem for decades. Within the U.S., it’s now estimated to impact nearly 21 million Americans, according to statistics from the Addiction Center. For Yusuf Sherwani and his fellow physicians Maroof Ahmed and Sarim Siddiqui, it was hard to watch their patients try to get help for addictions in an environment where it was easy to get diagnosed, but much harder to get connected to treatment. “We knew we wanted to do something for people, and we knew there had to be a better way to give them access to evidence based-treatment,” Sherwani tells Forbes. “Approximately 90% of people not getting care was really shocking to us.”
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Profiles in Perseverance: MARR Addiction Treatment Centers

ATLANTA- Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences or MARR is a nonprofit organization that offers long-term residential addiction treatment both for men and women. MARR Addiction Treatment Centers are devoted to driving lasting recovery from drinking alcohol, as well as drug-addicted, for individuals and families. They do recovery treatment through intensive, high-quality, gender-specific rehab programs.
Congress & Courtschaindrugreview.com

PCMA urges congress to pass more medical assisted treatment access

WASHINGTON — As the “National Call-In Day” takes place in support of the bipartisan “Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act,” reintroduced in February by U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Representatives Paul D. Tonko (D-NY) and Michael Turner. (R-OH), Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) president and CEO JC...
Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Impact of state opioid settlements on addiction treatments in Western New York

In March 2019, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the country’s most extensive lawsuit against the manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic. Two years later, several of the companies have settled with the state, generating billions of dollars to help heal the communities in New York hit...
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Patients of Color Less Likely to Get Specialist Care Than White Patients

Last Updated: July 26, 2021. MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People of color are consistently less likely to see medical specialists than white patients are, a new U.S. study finds, highlighting yet another disparity in the nation's health care system. Researchers found that compared with their white counterparts,...
Public Healthonclive.com

Cancer Organizations Call for Mandated COVID-19 Vaccines for Health Care Workers

More than 50 health care professional organizations, including the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society for Radiation Oncology, the Society for Gynecologic Oncology, and the American Medical Association issued a joint statement Monday calling for all health care employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all their employees.

Comments / 3

Community Policy