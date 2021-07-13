Friendly felines from Antietam Humane Society are looking for their forever homes

The Antietam Humane Society in Waynesboro, located at 8513 Lyons Road, is looking for loving homes that are willing to foster kittens. AHS director Kacie Morrell is asking the community to join in and help in their mission. "To achieve this we need the community's help," Morrell said. "It's just better for them to be in a home away from other animals until they are old enough to be spayed or neutered and receive their vaccinations and be put up for adoption."