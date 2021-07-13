Paychex (PAYX) PT Raised to $106 at Cowen

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
