Paychex (PAYX) PT Raised to $106 at Cowen

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.