Bed Bath & Beyond has completely reimagined the shopping experience of its New York City flagship. Opening on July 22 and undergoing remodeling since last December, the two-level, 92,000-sq.-ft. store, at 620 6th Avenue in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, offers a transformed retail experience. Gone are the outdated fixtures and the dizzying disarray of merchandise stacked so high it resulted in what Bed Bath & Beyond called 'shopping paralysis.' The improvements include lower sightlines, wider aisles, better (and bolder) signage and neatly arranged products (and less of them — the numbers of SKUs has been significantly reduced ) that make the space easier to shop. New floor-to-ceiling windows let natural light into the space.