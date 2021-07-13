Cancel
WWE

Tag Team Championship match added to Money in the Bank

Pro Wrestling Torch
 13 days ago

The WWE Rag Tag Team Championship will be on the line at Money in the Bank on Sunday. After this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that The Viking Raiders would face A.J. Styles & Omos for the titles during Sunday's PPV event. Monday on Raw, members of both teams faced off in singles matches. Ivar defeated Styles and Omos defeated Erik.

