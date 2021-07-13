7/10 WWE TALKING SMACK REPORT: Carmella talks her championship opportunity, Edge addresses MITB, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is Alex McDonald’s debut as the WWE Smackdown “alt perspective” TV reporter. He follows in the footsteps of Brandon LeClair and Nate Lindberg in recent years who have held this position at PWTorch.com. Bruce Hazelwood has been filling in after Nate had to step away from this slot recently (although he still contributes NXT Hits & Misses and is part of the weekly “PWT Talks NXT” podcast). He will be by tomorrow night also with coverage of the first Smackdown back on the road in front of fans.