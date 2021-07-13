Cancel
WWE

7/10 WWE TALKING SMACK REPORT: Carmella talks her championship opportunity, Edge addresses MITB, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s guests: King Nakamura w/Boogs, Carmella, and Edge. – Kayla welcomed us to the final Talking Smack in the Thunderdome before introducing Pat McAfee who again is co-hosting. The story they are giving us is that Paul Heyman is busy taking care of business with Roman and company. I am okay with McAfee though we really didn’t need a recap of McAfee soaking his feet with Big E at ringside.

