NXT UK HITS & MISSES 7/8: Frazer and Williams shine, a new feud brews with Trent Seven and Eddie Dennis, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... These guys are on two different paths, but have came up against each other. Frazer is the young gun who is trying to build his way on the brand and Williams who is trying to reset himself as a single wrestler who is going down a bad road. The match was high paced with a lot of back and forth action. Frazer had control early, then Williams took out his leg. After that, Frazer tried to fight back and did make a comeback until Williams went dirty. He picked up the win after that move.